Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* ‍CreditShop says co and Värde partners announced that Värde will acquire austin-based ‍CreditShop

* ‍CreditShop says commensurate with closing of transaction, ‍CreditShop also issued a new $1.2 billion credit card receivables securitization​ Source text for Eikon: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )