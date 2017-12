BRIEF-VTB November Net Profit RUB 7.9 Billion, up 5.3% YR/YR

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vtb:

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS RUB 37.8 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017, UP 12.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* NET PROFIT WAS RUB 7.9 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017 (+5.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR)

* NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME WAS RUB 7.6 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017, UP 2.7% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* TOTAL PROVISION CHARGES AMOUNTED TO RUB 14.7 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017

* NPL RATIO WAS 6.1% OF TOTAL GROSS LOANS AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2017, DOWN 30 BPS YEAR-TO-DATE

* AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2017, TIER 1 CAR WAS 13.1% (31 DECEMBER 2016: 12.9%)