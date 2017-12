Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vtv Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV THERAPEUTICS AND RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR PPAR-DELTA PROGRAM

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, VTV THERAPEUTICS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, VTV THERAPEUTICS WILL ALSO RECEIVE SHARES OF RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS' COMMON STOCK