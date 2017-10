Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* Vulcan Materials company elects new director

* Vulcan Materials Co - ‍with addition of Quirk, Vulcan’s ten-member board consists of nine independent directors​

* Vulcan Materials Co - ‍Quirk currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc​