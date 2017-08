July 18 (Reuters) - Vuzix Corp:

* Vuzix corp completes transition to higher volume manufacturing facilities

* Says with completion of M300 production transition off-shore, co is now on track to also realize approximately a 33 percent reduction in product's cost

* Says co expects further yield increases as production levels ramp over second half of 2017 and net costs decreasing even further