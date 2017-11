Nov 17 (Reuters) - Vw

* Ceo says will stand by ambtious targets of strategy 2025

* Works council chief says high investments needed to underpin electric-car push

* Works council chief says wolfsburg targets 820,000 vehicle output in 2020

* Chairman says latest prosecutor searches not discussed at board meeting on friday

* Ceo says greater spending discipline will help lower investments