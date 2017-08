Aug 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG

* Czech unit Skoda Auto says July deliveries rise by 4 percent vs year ago to 87,000 cars

* Skoda says the rise was thanks to the new SUV model Kodiaq and a rise in deliveries of the Superb limousine; shipments of all other models declined

* Skoda reports strongest growth in India (34 percent), Russia (13.6 percent) and Europe (6.5 percent) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)