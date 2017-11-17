BRIEF-VW's Skoda to produce all-electric vehicles in Mlada Boleslav from 2020

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW’s Czech unit Skoda Auto says to produce all-electric vehicles at Mlada Boleslav facility from 2020

* Skoda says will produce electrical components for plug-in hybrid models from 2019

* Skoda says plans to launch five battery-electric models by 2025

* “Skoda’s future will be electric,” says CEO Bernhard Maier. “By 2025, we plan to offer five purely electrically powered models in various segments. We are pleased that the first all-electric SKODA will be built in the Czech Republic. This decision underlines the Group’s confidence in the SKODA workforce. This is an important step for the future of the SKODA brand and the Czech Republic as an automotive location.”

* Skoda says first electrified series model will be launched in 2019: the SKODA SUPERB with plug-in hybrid drive, which will roll off the Kvasiny plant production line