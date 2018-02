Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wp Carey Inc:

* W. P. CAREY INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF EURO 500 MILLION OF GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* WP CAREY INC - PRICED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF EUR 500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: