FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-W. P. Carey says CEO Mark Decesaris to retire
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in a day

BRIEF-W. P. Carey says CEO Mark Decesaris to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc

* Mark J. Decesaris to retire as CEO of W. P. Carey at year end; Jason E. Fox named as successor

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍John J. Park, director of strategy and capital markets, will succeed Fox as president​

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍Jason E. Fox, current president of W. P. Carey, will succeed Decesaris as CEO

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍Mark J. Decesaris will retire as chief executive officer and a member of board of directors, effective December 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.