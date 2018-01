Jan 16 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* W. R. GRACE & CO - SIGNS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT FCC REFINING INDUSTRY IN KAZAKHSTAN

* W. R. GRACE & CO-TOTAL ECONOMIC AGREEMENT VALUE COULD DELIVER OVER $200 MILLION IN CATALYSTS,TECHNICAL SERVICES,FACILITIES OVER PROPOSED 7-YEAR INITIAL TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: