15 days ago
BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.61
The Trump White House
July 20, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* Wabco reports Q2 2017 results; continues to strongly outperform global commercial vehicle market; raises guidance for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $1.61

* Q2 sales $795 million versus I/B/E/S view $760.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wabco Holdings Inc - raises sales guidance for full year 2017 to now range from $3,025 million to $3,100 million

* Wabco Holdings Inc - raises reported diluted eps guidance for full year 2017 to now range from $5.74 to $6.04

* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees performance full year 2017 diluted eps to now range from $6.05 to $6.35

* Wabco Holdings Inc - performance q2 2017 diluted eps of $1.69

* Wabco Holdings Inc - Q2 2017 operating margin adversely affected by 0.5 percent of transactional foreign exchange impacts

* Wabco Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 sales growth in local currencies 8pct - 11pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.99, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

