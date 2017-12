BRIEF-WABCO Makes Strategic Investment In Advancing Electric Commercial Vehicle Sector

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN ADVANCING ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SECTOR

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - INVESTS $10 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 1% EQUITY STAKE IN NIKOLA MOTOR COMPANY

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR ELECTRIC TRUCKS

* WABCO HOLDINGS - NIKOLA PLANS TO BEGIN TESTING ITS ZERO EMISSION TRUCKS WITH COMMERCIAL VEHICLE FLEETS IN LATE 2018 AND LAUNCH FULL PRODUCTION IN 2021