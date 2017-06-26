FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WABCO signs global long-term supply agreement with Daimler Trucks
June 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-WABCO signs global long-term supply agreement with Daimler Trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco signs global long-term supply agreement with daimler trucks for additional automated manual transmission control technology

* Wabco holdings inc - daimler trucks has extended its long-term supply agreement with wabco

