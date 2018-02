BRIEF-Wabco'S Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.12

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO’S OUTSTANDING GROWTH IN 2017 POWERS RECORD SALES; SOLIDLY OUTPERFORMS GLOBAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLE MARKET; DELIVERS RECORD OPERATING INCOME; PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.12

* Q4 SALES ROSE 30.9 PERCENT TO $934.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $3,820 MILLION - $3,980 MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 INCLUDES $152 MILLION AFTER-TAX GAIN FROM PURCHASE OF MERITOR INC.‘S STAKE IN MERITOR WABCO JOINT VENTURE​

* SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EPS REPORTED $6.76 - $7.26

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS PERFORMANCE FROM $7.20 TO $7.70

* Q4 2017‍ AFTER-TAX GAIN OF $152 MILLION PARTIALLY OFFSET BY A CHARGE OF $81 MILLION FROM TAX REFORMS IN U.S. AND BELGIUM​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.57, REVENUE VIEW $3.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PERFORMANCE EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00​