FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial reports Q3 results, announces new capital return policy
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial reports Q3 results, announces new capital return policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. reports third quarter results and announces new capital return policy

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc - ‍operating revenues of $289.4 million during Q3 of 2017 increased 1% sequentially​

* Q3 revenue view $285.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waddell & Reed Financial - ‍board reduced qtrly dividend on Class A stock to $0.25/share, payable on Feb 1, 2018 to stockholders of record as of Jan 11, 2018​

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc - ‍new capital return policy also encompasses a plan to repurchase $250 million of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.