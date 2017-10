Aug 10 (Reuters) - WAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT CO

* Q2 NET LOSS 496,347 RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT OF 696,399 RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 SALES 21.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 22.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO