Nov 1 (Reuters) - WAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT CO

* Q3 NET LOSS 8.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 9.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 SALES 12.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 13.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO