Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wah Seong Corporation Bhd

* PT. Wasco Engineering Indonesia has been awarded contract by Siemens SAS valued at US$24.2 million for build up of project in Kazakhstan

* Contract is expected to contribute positively to earnings of WSC Group over the contract period Source text: (bit.ly/2w0qneB) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)