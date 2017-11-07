FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp:

* Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to C$299 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2017 backlog was $170.3 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 7 percent, from Q2 2017 backlog of $159.7 million​

* Q3 ‍inventories of $333.0 million increased $27.9 million from Q2 2017 inventories of $305.1 million​

* Continues to anticipate adjusted net earnings for 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.