Nov 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - CEO STEFANO PESSINA‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.7 MILLION VERSUS $10.1 MILLION IN 2016

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - GLOBAL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GEORGE FAIRWEATHER'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.4 MILLION VERSUS $6.7 MILLION IN 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2AiJyTo) Further company coverage: