July 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Walgreens Boots Alliance increases quarterly dividend

* Says Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share

* Quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share is an increase of 6.7 percent

* Increased dividend is payable 12 September 2017 , and raises annual rate from $1.50 per share to $1.60 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: