BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance to enter into long-term global supply agreement with Fareva

July 25 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance to enter into long-term global supply agreement with Fareva
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - proposed agreement is expected to be completed by end of calendar year 2017
* Walgreens Boots Alliance - Fareva to take ownership of BCM, co's contract manufacturing business, which operates factories in UK, France and Germany
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - announces a binding offer from Fareva for a 10-year global agreement
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - agreement for manufacture and supply of own beauty brands and private label products, including products for sale in USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: