Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE TO INVEST IN CHINESE PHARMACY CHAIN GUODA

* SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION, WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE WOULD ACCOUNT FOR THIS STAKE AS AN EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT​

- CO'S BID MET REQUIREMENTS SET BY SELLER TO BUY 40 PERCENT MINORITY STAKE IN GUODA VIA A CAPITAL INCREASE WORTH RMB2.767 BILLION