FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walgreens expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid deal of over $300 mln
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Walgreens expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid deal of over $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Restated purchase agreement with Rite Aid replaces one in June, which included 2,186 stores, related assets for $5.18 billion

* Does not expect deal to have a significant impact to adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal year ending 31 August 2018​

* Company expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid transaction of more than $300 million​

* Due to expected timing of store purchases under amended agreement, co does not expect impact to adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year ending 31 Aug. 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.