BRIEF-Walgreens To Reduce Stake In Guangzhou Pharma Corp

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE TO REDUCE STAKE IN GUANGZHOU PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - REDUCE STAKE IN GUANGZHOU PHARMACEUTICALS FOLLOWING OFFER FROM JV PARTNER GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS