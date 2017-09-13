FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop and Walker & Dunlop LLC enters into second amended and restated warehousing credit and security agreement
#Bonds News
September 13, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop and Walker & Dunlop LLC enters into second amended and restated warehousing credit and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Walker & Dunlop - On September 11, 2017 co and Walker & Dunlop LLC entered into second amended and restated warehousing credit and security agreement

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - ‍Warehousing agreement amended and restated borrower’s existing $650 million warehouse line with PNC - SEC filing​

* Walker & Dunlop Inc- Warehousing agreement provides for a $500 million committed warehouse line that matures on September 10, 2018

* Walker & Dunlop-As per amendment, unit has right to request 1 or more incremental increases to warehouse line to maximum credit limit of $800 million Source text: [bit.ly/2w9TZtr]

