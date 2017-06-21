FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Walker Greenbank says continue to expect to meet board expectations for full year
June 21, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Walker Greenbank says continue to expect to meet board expectations for full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Walker Greenbank Plc:

* In first four-and-a-half months of current financial year, brand sales were up 4.5 pct in reportable currency and up 1.1 pct in constant currency

* Announces today final settlement of our insurance claim following flood at our fabric printing factory in December

* Expect to receive final payment of 2.4 mln stg by our half-year end, bringing total amount received in respect of claim to 19.3 mln stg

* Continue to expect to meet board expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

