BRIEF-Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Q4 Total Income $1,036 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Asa :

* SAYS TOTAL INCOME FOR WWL ASA WAS $1 036 MILLION IN Q4, UP 8% FROM Q3

* SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO INCREASE ANTITRUST PROVISION WITH $140 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS (EBITDA) CAME IN AT $182 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 5% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS QUARTER​

* SAYS QUARTER, COMPANY HAS REACHED ABOUT $75 MILLION IN CONFIRMED ANNUALIZED SYNERGIES

* WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS- FOLLOWING PROGRESS IN REALIZING MERGER SYNERGIES, CO INCREASES ITS SYNERGY TARGET FROM $100 MILLION TO $120 MILLION BY 2019‍​