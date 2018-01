Jan 18 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* WALLSTREET: ONLINE AND MARKETS INSIDE MEDIA GMBH DECIDE TO SET UP A JOINT FULL SERVICE ICO AGENCY

* WALLSTREET ONLINE - AS PART OF A JV, TO SET UP AGENCY SPECIALIZING IN COMPREHENSIVE SUPPORT FOR INITIAL COIN OFFERINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)