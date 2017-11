BRIEF-Walmart reports quarterly GAAP earnings of $0.58 per share

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc:

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Quarterly net sales $122,136 million versus $117,176 million

* Quarterly total revenue $123,179 million versus $118,179 million

* Walmart Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $121.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says now expects FY GAAP EPS of $3.84 to $3.92

* Sees adjusted FY EPS of $4.38 to $4.46

* For 13-week period ending Jan. 26, 2018, sees Walmart U.S. (ex. fuel) comparable sales up 1.5 percent to up 2 percent

* For 13-week period ending Jan. 26, 2018, sees Sam’s Club (ex. fuel) comparable sales up 1.5 percent to up 2 percent

* Walmart FY2018 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly Walmart U.S. net sales $77,724 million versus $74,550 million

* Quarterly Walmart International net sales $29,548 million versus $28,390 million

* Quarterly Sam’s Club net sales $14,864 million versus $14,236 million

* Quarterly Walmart U.S. comparable sales, ex. fuel, up 2.7 percent

* Quarterly Sam’s Club comparable sales, ex. fuel, up 2.8 percent

* Quarterly total U.S. comparable sales, ex. fuel, up 2.7 percent

* Q3 GAAP EPS adjusted for 3 items, including $0.09 charge based on talks with government agencies on possible resolution of FCPA matter, among others

* Walmart CEO says “we have momentum, and it’s encouraging to see customers responding to our store and ecommerce initiatives” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: