FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walmart says hurricane-related impacts benefited Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales by about 30-50 basis points
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 16, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Walmart says hurricane-related impacts benefited Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales by about 30-50 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc:

* Walmart says hurricane-related impacts benefited Walmart U.S. comp sales by approximately 30-50 basis points in quarter - presentation slides

* Estimate that hurricane-related impacts contributed to about one-third of overall decline in gross margin‍​ for Walmart U.S. in quarter

* for walmart u.s., total inventory flat versus last year, comp store inventory down about 3.5%, while in-stock levels remained high in quarter

* Walmart - divestitures of suburbia, yihaodian created headwind to walmart international sales of nearly $560 million in quarter

* Walmart says in fiscal year 2018, expect third party fcpa- and compliance-related expenses to range between $50 and $60 million Source text (bit.ly/2ilMWVP) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.