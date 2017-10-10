BRIEF-Walmart says on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc

* CEO at investor meeting- “in future, think we can stock some of our customers’ homes like we stock our stores” ‍​

* CEO at investor meeting- think vast majority of grocery shopping will be done in stores for a long time to come‍​

* Executive- expect us ecommerce growth to slow a little to overlap Jet.com acquisition for this year, but to be about 40 percent

* CFO - instituting a zero-based budgeting system in different parts of organization

* Redesigning website and delivery boxes to be more modern

* Over next couple of yrs, will see smartcart technology on jet.com migrating to walmart.com

* Attracting more premium brands to Jet.com, positioning it as being more geared towards urbane, affluent millennials

* Launching new memebership signup process this year, new process takes about 40 seconds

* Narrowing our target member, “attempted to serve too many types of small retailers”

* 95 percent of purchases happening are for home

* Have nearly 50 pickup towers in stores, on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays Further company coverage: