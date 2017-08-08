BRIEF-Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.51

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* The Walt Disney Company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.58 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts revenues for quarter increased 12% to $4.9 billion​

* Walt Disney Co - qtrly Studio Entertainment revenue $‍2,393​ million versus $2,847mln

* Walt Disney Co - ‍Media Networks revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $5.9 billion​

* Qtrly revenue $‍14,238​ million versus $14,277 million

* Walt Disney Co - ‍lower operating income in Cable Networks was due to a decline at ESPN in quarter​

* Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - qtrly operating income at cable networks ‍decreased 23% to $1.5 billion

* Walt Disney Co - ‍decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs in quarter​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍programming cost increase at ESPN due to a contractual rate increase for NBA programming​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍lower advertising revenue at ESPN due to decrease in average viewership & lower units delivered including impact of 2 fewer NBA finals games​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts segment results benefited from timing of Easter holiday, which fell in Q3 of current year​

* Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S