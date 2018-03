March 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT‍​

* WALT DISNEY CO - NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

* WALT DISNEY CO - NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023