BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp. Announces Anticipated Date Of Emergence From Chapter 11 Proceedings And Start Of Trading In New Common Stock

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED DATE OF EMERGENCE FROM CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS AND START OF TRADING IN NEW COMMON STOCK

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP - INTENDS TO CHANGE NAME TO DITECH HOLDING CORPORATION ON EFFECTIVE DATE & WILL TRADE UNDER SYMBOL “DHCP” THEREAFTER

* WALTER INVESTMENT - ANTICIPATES ALL REMAINING CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO PREPACKAGED PLAN TO BE SATISFIED, AND CO WILL EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 ON FEB 9

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP - EXPECTS TRADING IN CO'S NEW COMMON STOCK WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 12, 2018​