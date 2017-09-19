FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says co entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 19, 2017 / 9:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says co entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp - on September 13, Walter Investment Management Corp entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank PLC - SEC filing

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍Barclays has committed to provide company with an upsize of facilities with a maximum increase amount of $300 million

* Walter Investment Management Corp - company may effectuate upsize as an increase of up to $150 million to Ditech facility and up to $150 mln to RMS facility

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍conjunction with any amendment to effectuate upsize, termination date of facilities will be extended to Aug 25, 2018​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xvGcx3] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.