BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says co entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp - on September 13, Walter Investment Management Corp entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank PLC - SEC filing

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍Barclays has committed to provide company with an upsize of facilities with a maximum increase amount of $300 million

* Walter Investment Management Corp - company may effectuate upsize as an increase of up to $150 million to Ditech facility and up to $150 mln to RMS facility

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍conjunction with any amendment to effectuate upsize, termination date of facilities will be extended to Aug 25, 2018​