BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says entered into a clean-up call agreement with Capital One, National Association​
October 13, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says entered into a clean-up call agreement with Capital One, National Association​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp -

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍on October 1, unit of co entered into a clean-up call agreement with Capital One, National Association​

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍pursuant to agreement, company paid an inducement fee in amount of $36.5 million to Capital One - SEC filing​

* Walter Investment Management-‍capital One agreed to assume co’s mandatory obligation to exercise clean-up calls for 8 asset-backed securitization deals

* Walter Investment Management-‍ 8 asset-backed securitization deals related to separate Greenpoint Credit manufactured housing contract trusts​ Source: (bit.ly/2yJXMie) Further company coverage:

