BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Says Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan Approved By Court

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp :

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. PREPACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PLAN APPROVED BY COURT

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP - IS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING IN Q1 OF 2018

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - EXPECTS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BY NO LATER THAN JANUARY 31, 2018, AFTER CONDITIONS TO PREPACKAGED PLAN ARE SATISFIED

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP - BANKRUPTCY COURT HAS APPROVED COMPANY‘S PREPACKAGED FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP - WALTER BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF NINE DIRECTORS

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - CURRENT DIRECTORS GEORGE AWAD, DANIEL BELTZMAN, NEAL GOLDMAN TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF CO POST-EMERGENCE