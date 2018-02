BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN & EMERGED FROM CHAPTER 11 UNDER NAME DITECH HOLDING CORPORATION

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP - ‍TRADING IN DITECH HOLDING‘S NEW COMMON STOCK IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 12, 2018​

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF RESTRUCTURING, DITECH HOLDING WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE CUSTOMERS THROUGH ITS OPERATING UNITS

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - THROUGH ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING, CO ELIMINATED ABOUT $800 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING CORPORATE DEBT FROM ITS BALANCE SHEET

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - ‍EMERGED FROM CHAPTER 11 UNDER NAME DITECH HOLDING CORPORATION​