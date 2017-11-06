BRIEF-Walter Investment, units enter commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:
* On November 6, co with units entered commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital llc - SEC filing
* Letter regarding terms of DIP Warehouse Master Refinancing Agreement,DIP guarantees relating to DIP Warehouse Facility Agreements
* DIP Warehouse Facilities provide that during chapter 11 case,up to $750 million will be available to fund Ditech’s origination business
* DIP Warehouse Facilities will provide that during chapter 11 case, up to $800 million will be available to RMS
* DIP facilities will provide, during chapter 11, upto $550 million to finance receivables related to Ditech’s servicing activities
* Lenders under DIP facilities agreed to provide Ditech,through pendency of chapter 11, upto $1.35 billion in trading capacity for Ditech Source text: (bit.ly/2iBl1Af) Further company coverage: