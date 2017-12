BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development Co Proposes Reorganisation

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd:

* ‍WANDA OVERSEAS SIGNED A NON- LEGALLY BINDING LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH WANDA INVESTMENT HOLDING

* PURSUANT TO LOI 3.06 BILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO NEW HOLDCO AT HK$1.20 PER SHARE

* AS NEW HOLDCO FULLY OWNED BY WANG JIANLIN, CO‘S ULTIMATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO BE UNCHANGED AFTER PROPOSED TRANSFER

* REFERS TO WANDA INVESTMENT HOLDING CO. LTD AS "NEW HOLDCO" IN ANNOUNCEMENT