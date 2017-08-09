FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development enters framework agreement involving possible asset restructuring
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development enters framework agreement involving possible asset restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd

* Enters framework agreement involving possible asset restructuring with connected persons

* Entered framework agreement with Beijing Wanda Culture Industry and Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties

* Acquisition of entire equity interest In Wanda Culture Travel Innovation Group by group from Wanda Culture

* Acquisition for a consideration which is provisionally set at RMB6.3 billion

* Acquisition of entire equity interest in Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) co by group from Dalian Wanda Commercial for RMB750 million

* To dispose interests in Wanda Properties Investment, Wanda International Real Estate Investment

* To dispose interests also in wanda americas real estate investment and wanda australia real estate

* Disposal of assets to Dalian Wanda Commercial

* Consideration for disposals is expected to be based on net asset value of project companies

* Says disposal of equity interest in Wanda Australia Real Estate Co, being holding co of group’s projects in Sydney and Gold Coast

* Company has applied for a resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 10 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

