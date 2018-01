Jan 16 (Reuters) - WANdisco Plc:

* ‍BOOKINGS SECURED IN 2017, UP 45% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO $22.5 MILLION​

* ‍BOOKINGS IN H2 2017 UP 28% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO $12.3 MILLION​