Oct 5(Reuters) - Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its unit WPM FOODS, LLC, which is 70 percent owned by the company’s wholly owned unit WARABEYA U.S.A., INC., will fully acquire a 19.3 percent owned U.S.-based firm Prime Deli Corporation, for $7.4 million

* Acquisition date in October, 2017 and January, 2019 respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9NnQnD

