BRIEF-Warba Bank Signs $400 MLN Syndicated Murabaha Financing Facility

Dec 21 (Reuters) - WARBA BANK:

* SAYS CLOSES DEBUT $400 MILLION SYNDICATED 3-YEAR MURABAHA FINANCING FACILITY

* SAYS FACILITY WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL FUNDING PURPOSES

* SAYS FACILITY WAS ARRANGED BY BANK ABC, ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK, BOUBYAN BANK AND FIRST ABU DHABI BANK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS INITIAL MANDATED LEAD ARRANGERS AND BOOKRUNNERS

* SAYS BANK ABC WAS THE SOLE COORDINATOR AND FIRST ABU DHABI BANK ACTED AS THE INVESTMENT AGENT

* SAYS FACILITY WAS INITIALLY LAUNCHED AT $250 MILLION,BANK DECIDED TO UTILIZE SIGNIFICANT OVER-SUBSCRIPTION TO INCREASE THE FACILITY SIZE TO $400 MILLION

* SAYS A TOTAL OF 15 BANKS FROM THE MENA, EUROPE AND ASIA PARTICIPATED IN THIS TRANSACTION