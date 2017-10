BRIEF-Warehouse REIT raises 150 mln stg via London IPO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - WAREHOUSE REIT PLC IPO-WAR.L:

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY RAISES 150 MLN STG AT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF ISSUE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 146.8 MILLION STG​

* ‍IS TARGETING A DIVIDEND YIELD OF 5.5P EQUIVALENT TO A YIELD OF 5.5 PERCENT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019, TOTAL RETURN OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR ADMISSION OF ORDINARY SHARES TO AIM. ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR AT 08.00 AM ON 20 SEPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: