BRIEF-Warehouses De Pauw FY Net Profit Up At 235.2 Million Euros

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Warehouses De Pauw Comm Va:

* FY NET PROFIT (IFRS) EUR 235.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 130.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 142.8 MILLION VERSUS EYR 130.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END DEC 97.4‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 97.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV AT END-DEC EUR 58.3 VERSUS EUR 51.2 YEAR AGO

* FY PROPERTY RESULT EUR 154.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 6.00 EUROS, UP 7% FROM 2017

* FY 2017 DIVIDEND CONFIRMED AT 4.50 EUROS PER SHARE, UP 6 PERCENT

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF 4.80 EUROS OVER 2018, PAYABLE IN 2019

* WDP PROJECTS A MINIMUM AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE OF 97% FOR 2018‍​

* STILL AIMS FOR A GEARING RATIO OF BETWEEN 55 AND 60% OVER THE MEDIUM TERM

* TOTAL INVESTMENT VOLUME IDENTIFIED IN 2016-20 GROWTH PLAN IS NOW CLOSE TO 750 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2FEKUsP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)