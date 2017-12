BRIEF-Warimpex 9-month ‍Profit Up At 34.2 Million Euros​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - WARIMPEX:

* 9-MONTH ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD (Q1-3 2016: EUR 6.6 MILLION)​

* ‍HOTEL REVENUES FELL TO EUR 24.6 MILLION (MINUS 38 PER CENT) IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES DECLINED TO EUR 35.5 MILLION (MINUS 24 PER CENT)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 11.1 MILLION TO EUR 31.8 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT ALSO IMPROVED CONSIDERABLY FROM EUR 14.6 MILLION TO EUR 45.5 MILLION​

* ‍WARIMPEX IS CONFIDENT THAT ITS PROPERTY ASSETS WILL SOON BE BACK ABOVE EUR 300 MILLION MARK​