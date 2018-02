BRIEF-Warner Music Group Qtrly Net Income $5 Million

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group Corp:

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,045 MILLION VERSUS $917 MILLION LAST YEAR

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP QTRLY NET INCOME $5 MILLION VERSUS $24 MILLION LAST YEAR

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP - QTRLY ‍DIGITAL REVENUE $533 MILLION VERSUS $444​ MILLION

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $18 MILLION VERSUS $28 MILLION

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP - HAD ‍A $27 MILLION NON-CASH TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX LEGISLATION​ IN QUARTER

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP - QTRLY RECORDED MUSIC ‍REVENUE $904 MILLION VERSUS $797​ MILLION Source text for Eikon: